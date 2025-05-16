BMW R 1300 RT Unveiled

The BMW R 1300 RT is the successor to the iconic tourer, the BMW R 1250 RT, and has been unveiled.

Story: Salman Bargir

The BMW R 1300 RT looks promising on paper.

What’s changed? The core and more.

The BMW R 1300 RT evolves from the BMW R 1250 RT and is lighter, has a completely new engine, chassis and aerodynamic design.

It is a comprehensive upgrade, and is the fourth “beemer” to include the boxer 1,300 cc engine pumping out 145 hp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, transmitted via a six-speed gearbox.

A sibling of the BMW R 1300 R and R 1300 RS, the BMW R 1300 RT is similar in some aspects while simultaneously maintaining its distinctive touring characteristics. In comparison, the BMW R 1300 RT has a redesigned chassis and retains the main frame but has a lattice tube rear frame.

Suspension duty is taken care of by BMW’s EVO telelever suspension system at the front and paralever system for the rear. The motorcycle is shod with 17” Aluminium wheels at both ends with stoppage handled by 310mm twin discs at the front and 285mm disc for the rear.

The BMW R 1300 RT includes an aerodynamic setup where the adjustable side trim meticulously integrates into the design and provides the rider with an adequate supply of fresh air while also offering protection from the wind and weather.

BMW Motorrad say that the ergonomic triangle has been designed with focus on creating a more active riding position and seats the rider further forward to improve feedback and controllability. Ease of access has been enhanced by a longer seat positioned at a height of 780 mm and new panniers that are designed to provide more space for the pillion.

Some of the standard features the motorcycle is equipped with are, a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation and connectivity, an actively ventilated larger smartphone compartment, ABS Pro, TPM (tyre pressure monitor), keyless ride, an aluminium tank, and three types of riding modes among others.

The BMW R 1300 RT is available in four shades – Alpine White 3, Triple Black, Impulse and Option 719 Camargue.

The tourer can be customised with a host of options and is expected to be launched in India.

