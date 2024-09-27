BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure Launched in India

The new BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure have been launched in India for Rs 13.75 lakh and Rs 14.75 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both the motorcycles are available as completely built units (CBUs) and deliveries are set to commence from October 2024.

The BMW F 900 GS is available in two colour schemes: Style Passion variant in São Paulo Yellow and GS Trophy variant in Light White / Racing Blue Metallic. The BMW F 900 GS Adventure is available in two colour schemes: Black Storm Metallic and White Aluminium Matt.

The BMW F 900 GS and the F 900 GS Adventure both have the 895-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 105 hp at 8,500 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. BMW have stated the torque curve is now wide spread and covers almost the entire rpm range, which in turn results in more pulling power and faster acceleration.

The BMW F 900 GS and the F 900 GS Adventure both get LED headlights, with the former getting a larger low beam angle and better illumination. Both the bikes have a 6.5-inch TFT instrument display, LED blinkers and LED control switches as standard.

The new BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure have been redesigned extensively and both of them now sport a design that enhances off-road qualities while adding a bit of sportiness. Close-fitting tank panels and a new radiator trim are among two of the things that is new on the F 900 GS, giving it a sleek and sporty look. The classic GS style has been carried forward with the F 900 GS as well, with the new one featuring a short beak underneath the LED headlight unit. The appearance of the BMW F 900 GS is further enhanced by the sporty rear silencer made by Akrapovic. One of the major points of the new F 900 GS is the redesigned plastic fuel tank, which allows for a much slimmer and ergonomically favourable design for the rider.

The handlebar of the BMW F 900 GS is now positioned 15 mm higher than on the previous model. The standard Enduro foot-pegs are positioned 20 mm lower as well. These changes in addition to the redesigned fuel tank make standing and riding easy. The off-road ability of the new F 900 GS is enhanced by the newly developed rider triangle, one that suits adventure riding as well.

Meanwhile, the hard-core off-road oriented F 900 GS Adventure in the White Aluminium Matt variant gets radiator trims with the GS logo in White Aluminium and a black-grey coloured bench seat.

A range of BMW Motorcycle accessories and gears are available for further individualization of the BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure. Like all BMW Motorrad bikes, the F 900 GS and the F 900 GS Adventure both come with a standard three-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year. A road side assistance package is also available.

Read about the new BMW R 1300 GS here