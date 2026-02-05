Behold the Jawa 730 Twin Retro-naked Roadster

Modern components and serious performance, but with an twist

Jawa has showcased the 730 Twin, a modern neo-retro middleweight roadster that marks a significant step in the brand’s effort to re-establish itself on the global stage. But before you jump to conclusions, the 730 Twin comes courtesy of the “original” Jawa, from the Czech Republic, and not Jawa-Yezdi, the brand’s Indian arm operated by Mahindra-owned Classic Legends.

That cleared, let’s move back to the machine. The 730 Twin is powered by a 730-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin mill designed with inputs from Swiss specialists Suter, making a healthy 75 hp and 68 Nm. But there’s more to it than just the engine, as the chassis and hardware, too, underline a serious intent.

The hybrid tubular steel chassis, with the engine as stressed member, boasts KYB fully adjustable suspension and Brembo braking components. And continuing this decidedly modern approach is the all-LED illumination (headlight, tail-light and indicators), along with a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and even keyless ignition.

Now, though the 730 Twin’s 213-kg kerb weight could be a fly in the ointment with regards to outright performance, the overall package is comparable to other retro-modern offerings. The Suzuki GSX-8TT, with which the 730 Twin may compete in the European market, makes five more horses from its 776-cc engine, while weighing nine kilograms less.

The real downer, however, is the fact the chances of the Jawa 730 Twin coming to India are as slim as Jawa adding a larger-capacity machine to its India lineup, considering the recent tax hike on motorcycles with engines over 350 cc.

It’s not all bleak, though. Those looking for a powerful retro-modern machine from a legacy manufacturer will need to wait just till the end of 2026, or starting of 2027, for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 750.