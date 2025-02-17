Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS Launched

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS has been launched at Rs 1.07 lakh, ex-showroom. The NS class, which has been endearing to the customers, builds on an aggressive and muscular streetfighter design. The bike comes with features such as LED headlight and digital console and now has single-channel ABS.

The motorcycle gets the same engine that displaces 124.45-cc. It is air-cooled, four-valve, SOHC, single-cylinder and produces 12 hp at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The bike also gets a five-step monoshock suspension at the rear and a perimeter frame. Braking duties are managed by a 240-mm front petal disc brake that is connected to the ABS and a 130-mm rear drum brake.

The digital instrument cluster on the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS features Bluetooth connectivity, gear position indicator, distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy and average fuel economy.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS is now available in four colours which are Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, Beach Blue and Pewter Grey. The bike will take on other 125-cc market competitors like Honda Shine 125, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider. Commenting on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “Gen Z knows exactly what they want, and they demand it from manufacturers. Bajaj Auto has heard and delivered. The Pulsar NS125, now with ABS isn’t about boring commuting—it’s about owning the daring ride. With class-leading performance, muscular styling, and technology that keeps you in control, it’s built for those who ride with confidence and never settle for less. That’s why the Pulsar NS125 ABS is the ultimate ride for the new generation of riders”.