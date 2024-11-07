Aprilia Tuono 457 Debuts at EICMA 2024 as a Naked RS 457 Sibling

Looks aren’t the only thing separating the Aprilia Tuono 457 from the RS 457 as there is a key mechanical change as well

The Aprilia RS 457 no doubt stood out in its own right in the supersport segment, but Aprilia have decided to give it a naked counterpart, called the Aprilia Tuono 457 that has been showcased at EICMA 2024. To make it a naked bike a fair amount of changes have been made and here’s a rundown on all of it.

The front-end is completely redesigned as the bulky RS 457 front fairing has gotten pretty naked on the Tuono 457 thanks to a split-LED headlight, a small spoiler underneath and long tank shrouds. It can be had in the Piranha Red and Puma Gray shades.

It comes as no surprise that the most familiar bit on the Aprilia Tuono 457 is the 457-cc,liquid-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine. Performance figures also remain identical at 47.6 hp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. While it is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quick-shifter, Aprilia claim it has a shorter final drive compared to the RS 457. While a kerb weight hasn’t been officially confirmed, it is expected to be within the range between 168-173 kg.

The suspension setup comprises a 41-mm front fork with adjustable preload and 120-mm travel, with a preload adjustable rear monoshock that gets 130 mm of travel, Braking duties are carried out by dual 320-mm discs at the front with radially-mounted ByBre callipers and a single 220-mm disc at the rear. Like the RS 457, it is loaded with features such as a five-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, Eco, Sport and Rain riding modes as well as three levels of traction control that can be switched off.

Considering we already have the Aprilia RS 457 in India, priced at Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Aprilia Tuono 457 can be expected to arrive sometime in 2025 with a price tag likely under Rs 4 lakh. Potential rivals could include the KTM 390 Duke and Yamaha MT-03.