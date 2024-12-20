All-new Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launched

The all-new Bajaj Chetak 35 series has been launched in India from Rs 1.20 lakh, going up to Rs 1.27 lakh for the Chetak 3501 (ex-showroom).

The first Chetak was launched in 1972 and the years have been kind to Bajaj. The electric Bajaj Chetak was launched in 2019. The engineers at Bajaj were able to cut down pricing by a whopping 45 per cent over the years.

The all-new Chetak features an all-metallic body just like its predecessors but what is new is the way the electronic thingamajigs have been organized within it. The battery now sits under the floor board, the chassis is longer and they have also increased the seat length by 80 mm. The body has been designed to cool the battery while in motion. During the presentation, they showed us a film where the all-new Chetak can store up to two watermelons or two open-face helmets under the seat. The under-seat storage is now 35 litres.

The all-new Chetak receives an updated TFT touchscreen. Now you can see where you are headed with the maps. Also updated are the call handling and the music control features. Afraid of someone taking your scooter and crashing it? You can set the maximum speed on the Chetak app and also bring about a notice if the person crosses the preset speed. It also receives geo-fencing, theft protection, remote immobilization and many other features.

There is a four-kW permanent magnet motor powering your Chetak and a 3.5-kWh battery which can take you up to 153 km (IDC range). The claimed time for charging from 0-80 per cent is three hours and you get a 950-watt charger.

The 3502 has been launched at Rs 1,20,000 (ex-showroom) and the 3501 has been launched at Rs 1,27,243. A new Chetak called the 3503 will be launched with drum brakes and you can expect that variant to be more accessible. Bookings are now open across all authorized Chetak dealerships in the country.

Story: Ajit Menon M