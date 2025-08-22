20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL : AUGUST 2025

For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription



Yet Another Milestone

Bike India celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. I still remember sitting with the senior management of Next Gen Publishing in Mumbai, discussing whether we should launch an automotive magazine like the other existing magazines in the country, or two separate magazines for cars and bikes, as in all mature markets around the world. We are happy to say that 20 years down the line, Bike India is the only dedicated bike magazine in the country.



The reason we have been able to sustain this bike-only endeavour over all those years is thanks to the unstinting support of our readers and the two-wheeler manufacturers. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the unsung heroes like the marketing team, the design team, and our copy desk editor. You never get to see their pictures, but it is the hard work they put in throughout the year that helps us bring out the magazine month after month.



Today, high-end sports motorcycles have become very accessible. Anyone can buy one even if they do not have the full amount ready. They can always take a loan to buy one. Buying the bike is the least of the problems, though. They need to respect the bike and learn how to ride it properly. If the bike is capable of doing 300 km/h, it does not mean that you try that speed on the road. A motorcycle capable of doing 300 km/h is a very safe bike at 100 or 120 km/h compared to a bike that is built to do 140 or 150 km/h. The brakes and handling of the big bike have the capability to stop from a very high speed compared to a bike that is designed to do 150 km/h, because its brakes are meant to stop it from 150 km/h. Buy a superbike if you can afford one, but treat it with respect, and the bike will give you a lot of riding joy. Always remember to wear proper riding gear and ride safely.





Aspi Bhathena



Editor