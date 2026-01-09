Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

2026 Honda CB750 Hornet To Get E-clutch Tech

by Leave a Comment

This makes it the fourth e-clutch-equipped bike in the manufacturer’s line-up

After installing the convenient E-clutch system onto the CBR650R and CB650R duo sold in India and, most recently, the Rebel 300 cruiser sold overseas, Honda has now added it on to the 2026 CB750 Hornet as well. Unlike the 650 duo, the new CB750 Hornet E-clutch is also the first Honda E-clutch model with throttle-by-wire, so its rush of performance–91.8 hp and 75 Nm from its 755-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin–won’t be hampered.

For the uninitiated, Honda’s E-clutch system is not the fully automatic DCT (dual-clutch transmission) arrangement available on other Honda offerings such as the Gold Wing tourer and Africa Twin adventure bike. Where the DCT system offers a simple twist-and-go arrangement, the E-clutch still relies on the rider changing gears as on a regular motorcycle – keeping the purists happy–but without needing to modulate the clutch in day-to-day riding scenarios. 

Now, many old-school riders–including this correspondent–feel like such a system robs one from building clutch and throttle coordination, a crucial skill in a rider’s motorcycling journey. However, Honda has a more nuanced approach, saying the move “reflects our [Honda’s] ongoing goal of making the joy of motorcycling more approachable, intuitive and enjoyable for riders of all experience levels.” 

Summing up, Honda’s latest decision raises two questions. The first, and most important, is how close the E-clutch-equipped Hornet’s price tag shall be from that of its manual transmission sibling when it’s launched in India; and the second being the timeline for the launch of the E-clutch-equipped Transalp. Whatever be the case, though, we couldn’t be happier.

s.chaudhury@nextgenpublishing.net'

Sudipto Chaudhary – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

KTM RC 160, New Entry Point to the RC Range, Launched in India

Benelli Expands Middleweight Reach with 2026 TNT 550 Naked

Bajaj Pulsar Marks 25 Years with Limited-period Discount Scheme

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *