2026 Harley-Davidson Model Line-up Showcased

The new models get added tech, updated powertrains and mechanicals, and all-new colourways



Harley-Davidson has taken the wraps off its 2026 line-up with new tech and features–both software and mechanical–along with design changes, and a limited-run colour scheme on the table. After all, 2026 has the added symbolism of being not just America’s 250th independence anniversary, but also the 100th anniversary of the famed Route 66 highway.

Starting off with the Street Glide and Road Glide Limited models. The Street Glide now gets a taller windscreen, redesigned fairing louvres, and integrated lights on its “Batwing” fairing. It gets a heated seat for the pillion too, who also get a bit more accommodation courtesy of the Grand Tour pack that gets a rack above the tail-box for added stowage.

The Road Glide, meanwhile, stays visually unchanged; its updates–shared of course with the Street Glide–are more tech-focused, headlined by the 12.3-inch Skyline operating system with built-in navigation on the cluster, and upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system. Both also get Harley-Davidson’s new Milwaukee-Eight VVT 117 air-cooled, V-twin engine, displacing 1,923 cc (or 117 cubic inches, hence the name) and making upwards of 107 hp and 176 Nm.

Next, the CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations) iterations of the duo, as well as their ST and 3 (trike, more on that later) versions, get all the aforementioned tech features. There are two main distinctions, though. The first is the five new colourways: Electric Coast Two-tone (blue), Torched Orange Tri-tone, Citrus Heat Tri-tone (orange), Inferno Grey, and Citrus Heat Reentry, the last one inspired by the King of the Baggers race bikes, which also gets the titanium-finished exhaust tips. The next is in their powertrain, as the CVO models feature the larger Milwaukee-Eight 121 (1,977 cc or 121 cubic inches) air-cooled, V-twin engine, making 117 hp and 188 Nm.

Then comes the 2026 Pan America 1250 Limited, which gets a more thorough update, namely the optional all-aluminium luggage (top box and saddle-mounted) and LED auxiliary lights. Standard kit now includes the redesigned muffler heat shield, laced tubeless spoke wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear) and bi-directional quickshifter with auto-blipper as standard. Its engine, however, only gets a blacked-out treatment, with its specifications (1,252 cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin making 152 hp and 127 Nm) remaining unchanged.

Moving now to the Liberty Edition bikes, which get a celebratory paint scheme to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary. The limited run of 2,500 units of the Street Glide, Street Glide 3 Limited, and Heritage Classic Liberty Edition models sold globally will feature the new Midnight Ember metallic black paint with Liberty Edition eagle graphics on fuel tanks and fairings (inspired by the Paul Smith Liberty Editions of the 1976 bicentennial bikes), blue-tinted windscreens on the Street Glide and Heritage Classic, and custom seat stitching in red, white and blue.

And finally, the Street Glide 3 and Road Glide 3 trikes; both get the various powertrain and infotainment updates as their two-wheeled iterations, with the former also getting the redesigned fairing, albeit with integrated fog lights, and the louvres moved lower down. Other changes include the redesigned rear suspension and differential, shaving weight by 30 kg while increasing wheel travel by three inches (76 mm).

Now, each one of these motorcycles look particularly delectable. However, considering that they’ve just been showcased in their home market, it’s obvious there has been no word so far from Harley-Davidson regarding their Indian launch timeline. Moreover, the grey area that the brand’s trikes occupy, with regards to Indian vehicle regulations, means that chances of them being considered for an Indian launch are slim to none. The prices for the rest of the bikes in the range, meanwhile, start from Rs 27.16 lakh for the Pan America, with Street Glide and Road Glide going for Rs 42.50 lakh and Rs 45.75 lakh, respectively, and the CVO Road Glide retailing for well over Rs 67 lakh.