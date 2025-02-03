2025 Honda Activa Launched

Honda have launched the new 2025 Honda Activa and prices will start at Rs 80,950, ex-showroom.

The new 2025 Honda Activa gets a 109.51-cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine which is OBD-2B compliant. It develops 8 hp at 8,000 rpm and 9.05 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm and comes with an idling stop system to enhance fuel-efficiency.

The new 2025 Honda Activa also gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity which is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app enabling navigation and call/message alerts. The scooter also gets a USB Type-C charging port.

The 2025 Honda Activa comes in three variants, STD, DLX and H-Smart with six colour options which are Pearl Precious White, Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue though all colours listed here will not be a part of all variants.

Commenting on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The Activa has always been at the forefront of redefining mobility for Indian customers. With its latest 2025 iteration, it continues to embody the perfect blend of innovation, convenience, and reliability that has made it India’s most loved scooter.”

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The Activa is more than just a scooter, it is a trusted companion for crores of families across India and proudly stays true to its tagline ‘Scooter bole toh Activa’. The new 2025 Activa raises the bar with its smart features like a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity & navigation, idling stop system, and USB Type-C charging port, all tailored to meet the evolving needs of customers.”

The 2025 Honda Activa is now available at HMSI dealerships across India.

