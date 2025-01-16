2025 Hero Destini 125 Launched

Hero MotoCorp have launched the 2025 version of the Hero Destini 125 and prices start from Rs 80,450 (ex-showroom, introductory). There are three variants available: VX, ZX and ZX+.

The new Hero Destini 125 has 30 patent applications for industry-first features including auto-cancel turn-indicators for improved rider convenience and safety. However these are available only in the ZX and the ZX+ trims. As this is primarily an urban scooter, it promises a fuel economy of 59 km/l, generous legroom, a spacious floorboard, and a longer seat. The scooter also comes with a boot lamp for enhanced visibility, and an H-shaped LED tail-lamp.

The Hero Destini 125 is powered by a 125-cc engine delivering 9.0 hp at 7,000 rpm and torque of 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The VX gets a digi-analog speedometer, whereas the ZX and the ZX+ get a fully digital console, including a speedometer and Bluetooth connectivity, which means that the Destini now gets turn-by-turn navigation, ECO indicator, real-time fuel-efficiency display, distance-to-empty, and low fuel indicator. The rider will also get alerts for missed calls, messages and incoming calls on the screen. Also present is a mobile phone charger at the front side.

The new Hero Destini 125 VX is available in Eternal White, Regal Black and Groovy Red. The ZX is available in Cosmic Blue and Mystic Magenta, and the ZX+ is available in Eternal White and Regal Black. The prices are Rs 80,450 for the VX, Rs 89,300 for the ZX and Rs 90,300 for the ZX+, all ex-showroom, introductory.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer – India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Hero Destini 125, a symbol of style, convenience, and advanced technology, designed for the modern rider. This innovative 125-cc scooter redefines industry standards and solidifies Hero MotoCorp’s position. With an impressive segment-leading mileage of 59 km/l, this family-friendly scooter exemplifies the company’s commitment to innovation, value and an unparalleled riding experience for customers”.