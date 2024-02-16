2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

The 2024 model remains largely unchanged apart from one key safety upgrade

The Kawasaki Z650RS was globally updated last year so it was expected that the India-spec motorcycle would receive it as well. It has arrived and is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

New for the Z650RS is a traction control system. This crucial safety addition comes with two modes that modulate the engine output as required. Other than this, the motorcycle remains as is, powered by a 649-cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 68 hp and 64 Nm.

Other key highlights for the retro motorcycle include spoke-style cast wheels, disc brakes, circular LED headlight as well as dual-dial instrument cluster with a multi-function LCD screen. It is based on the Z650 and gets an identical 41-mm telescopic fork and a rear monoshock with linkage that is adjustable for preload.

Offered in the Ebony or Metallic Matte Carbon Gray body shade, deliveries of the MY24 Kawasaki Z650RS will commence towards the end of February 2024.