2023 KTM 790 Adventure and 890 Adventure Revealed

KTM have revealed the 2023 790 and 890 Adventure, the bikes use the same bodywork albeit the badging and a few graphics on the fairing.



The 790 Duke houses the twin-cylinder LC8c motor that pushes 95 hp and 88 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The company claims a 20 per cent increase in rotating mass, courtesy of the alteration that has not disturbed the agility of the motorcycle. A new exhaust system with 2023 catalytic converter and pre-muffler has made its way to the bike. The company also claims a higher state of ignition and better capacity for low-octane fuel with the new onboard knock control sensors. The 890 Adventure gets its power from the same LC8 engine that makes a good 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque.

The 890 Adventure gets a seat height of 825 mm with a lowering kit that slices 25 mm away. It comes with a reinforced fairing section for more load-bearing of large GPS devices. The company has also added wider panels on the tank and side panels to give protection against unwanted bumps or scrapes. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable WP Suspension for both ends. It also gets ride modes – Street, Offroad, Rain and Rally mode. There is a demo setting that presents a gamut of rider aids for 1,500 km before the customer can make a decision of purchasing and keeping the features.

The 790 Adventure gets a power assist slipper clutch, six-axis IMU that supports lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. There are three ride modes on offer – Rain, Off-Road and Street. Both bikes get a 20-litre tank and suspension for the 790 Adventure is done by 23 spec 43 mm WP APEX Suspension fork at 200 mm travel. And the seat height is 840 mm. The five-inch TFT display has made its way on both bikes that controls all riding aids and can be tethered to the smartphone as well.

The company has decided to shift the production of the 790 Adventure to its base in China, the bike will be produced by CF Moto. This indicates that the 790 Adventure is likely to make its way to our shores after due consideration.



Story: Sumesh Soman



