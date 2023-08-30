Bike India

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is now OBD2 compliant and comes with new features including a slipper clutch and a 10-year warranty package among others at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have launched the upated Hornet 2.0 and it now comes with some new features and a 10-year warranty package.

At the heart of the Hornet 2.0 is the 184.4-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that still makes the same power output of 17.3 hp and 15.9 Nm of torque, however it is now OBD2 compliant. Another major update on the motorcycle is the addition of the assist and slipper clutch.

Besides these updates, the Hornet pretty much remains the same. The motorcycle features a USD fork, single-channel ABS, fully-digital display, split seats and LED lighting all around. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter are also offering a 10-year warranty package (three year standard plus seven year optional) now on the Hornet.

Introducing Honda’s latest offering, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “In line with the government’s regulations, HMSI has been aggressively working on upgrading its product line-up to comply with the latest norms. Today marks a significant milestone as we launch the OBD2 compliant 2023 Hornet 2.0. Since its launch in 2020, the Hornet 2.0 has received tremendous response and we are confident that it will further bolster its position in the market.”

Commenting on the launch of the 2023 Hornet 2.0, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to introduce the new Hornet 2.0. Inspired by the dreams of the new-age customers and their passion for motorcycle riding, it is a transformation of Honda’s racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding. With advanced features and thrilling performance, the new Hornet 2.0 street fighter is a call out to young motorcycle enthusiasts who want to Fly Against The Wind!”

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: TVS X Electric Maxi Scooter Launched At Rs 2.50 Lakh

