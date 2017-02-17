Yamaha YZF-R3 Recalled

India Yamaha Motor recently recalled some of its 321-cc YZF-R3 motorcycles after the parent company, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, detected defects in its fuel tank bracket and main switch sub-assembly. Yamaha have announced that this will affect 1,155 motorcycles in the Indian market and have offered to correct their mistake by replacing the faulty parts with new, modified ones at no cost at Yamaha dealerships. The replacement procedure is set to begin immediately. The company will be getting in touch with individual customers.

Related Posts via Categories