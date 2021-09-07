Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi and RayZR SR 125 Fi Hybrid Launched

Hybrid variants of the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi and RayZR SR 125 Fi have been launched in India priced at Rs 76,830 and Rs 83,830 respectively (ex-showroom).

A few months ago, Yamaha launched the updated Fascino 125 with hybrid technology. Yamaha has now launched the updated RayZR 125 and RayZR SR 125 for the Indian market. The design of the scooters remains the same but they do get updated colour schemes. The RayZR SR is being offered in a new Sparkle Green and Matt Copper colour scheme. The RayZR will be offered with the option of a disc brake or a drum brake variant. The Disc variant will be offered in Cocktail Yellow (New), Racing Blue (New), Cyan Blue, Matt Red, and Metallic Black colour schemes. The Drum variant will be offered in Cyan Blue and Metallic Black.

Both scooters are powered by a 125-cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi) motor that produces 8.2 hp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Both scooters continue to have a kerb weight 99 kg just like the previous models.

They make use of a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system that gets an added functionality of a hybrid system, wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when a rider accelerates from a stop. About three seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled.

An indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation. Yamaha say that the SMG also serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a Quiet Engine Start System, Automatic Stop and Start System.

The scooters feature LED headlights, Bluetooth Connectivity with the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X application, side-stand engine cut-off, Unified Brake System (UBS), and much more.

During the launch, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “The launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has allowed Yamaha to further expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India. After receiving an immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings.”