Yamaha Launch Saluto RX and Saluto 125 with Unified Braking System (UBS)

The most affordable Yamaha motorcycles in the country get a small upgrade in the form of Unified Braking System (UBS). The Saluto RX costs Rs 52,000 while the top-end Saluto 125 is priced at Rs 60,500; both prices are ex-showroom.

Essentially, UBS is Yamaha’s term for the system wherein both the front and rear brakes are applied when the rider uses the rear brake pedal. To make things clearer, the front brake is only partially applied every time the rear brake is fully applied.

The Saluto 125 is powered by an air-cooled, two-valve, single-cylinder 125-cc engine. It produces 8.3 PS at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 10.1 Nm at 4,500 rpm. Meanwhile, the Saluto RX gets an air-cooled, two-valve, single-cylinder 110-cc mill that makes 7.5 PS at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 8.5 Nm at 4,500 rpm. Both motorcycles have a four-speed gearbox.

The Saluto 125 and Saluto RX will be available in four colour options each. The Saluto 125 is also available with a disc brake option.

Story: Joshua Varghese