Yamaha Introduce Corona Warriors Camp

With the Corona Warriors Camp initiative, Yamaha will provide all frontline staff with exclusive offers at select dealerships.

Yamaha have introduced the Corona Warriors Camp and it will be organized from the 8 to 22 June 2020. This is being done to salute the efforts of all frontline staff that are the true heroes during this pandemic. Yamaha have initiated this program which offers exclusive and attractive discounts and priority service for all the Corona warriors.

The 15-day camp will be conducted across selected dealerships in India. The Corona warriors will be offered with a free 14-point vehicle checking, vehicle sanitization and up to 10 per cent discount on spare parts and labour charges. Yamaha are taking this opportunity to invite all of them to participate and avail these benefits from their nearest dealerships on the basis of appointment while also adhering to all social distancing guidelines.

This initiative comes under the Yamaha Service Camp (YSC) platform, where experts advise customers on how to maintain their bikes. This activity is conducted from time to time and gives customers a chance at some exciting bike repairing offers and rewards.

Yamaha have also recently resumed operations at dealerships and are following all the guidelines of hygiene and sanitization along with other measures of safety to ensure complete protection to its customers.