Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Yamaha Introduce Corona Warriors Camp

by Leave a Comment

With the Corona Warriors Camp initiative, Yamaha will provide all frontline staff with exclusive offers at select dealerships.

yamaha-service-camp-corona WEB

Yamaha have introduced the Corona Warriors Camp and it will be organized from the 8 to 22 June 2020. This is being done to salute the efforts of all frontline staff that are the true heroes during this pandemic. Yamaha have initiated this program which offers exclusive and attractive discounts and priority service for all the Corona warriors.

The 15-day camp will be conducted across selected dealerships in India. The Corona warriors will be offered with a free 14-point vehicle checking, vehicle sanitization and up to 10 per cent discount on spare parts and labour charges. Yamaha are taking this opportunity to invite all of them to participate and avail these benefits from their nearest dealerships on the basis of appointment while also adhering to all social distancing guidelines.

This initiative comes under the Yamaha Service Camp (YSC) platform, where experts advise customers on how to maintain their bikes. This activity is conducted from time to time and gives customers a chance at some exciting bike repairing offers and rewards.

Yamaha have also recently resumed operations at dealerships and are following all the guidelines of hygiene and sanitization along with other measures of safety to ensure complete protection to its customers.

a.chothia@nextgenpublishing.net'

Azaman Chothia – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

2014 Delhi Auto Expo launch for Mahindra Mojo
2014 Suzuki GSR750 Yoshimura breaks cover
Ducati Set Eyes On Retaining Pikes Peak Record

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap