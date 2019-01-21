Yamaha FZ-25 and Fazer 25 launched in India with ABS

Yamaha’s quarter-litre offerings, the naked FZ-25 and faired Fazer 25 get dual-channel ABS for 2019.

A little over a year after Yamaha entered the 250-cc segment with the FZ-25, both it and its faired sibling, the Fazer 25, have been endowed with dual-channel ABS for 2019. This is the only significant change to these bikes this year, and they continue to be powered by an air-cooled, 249-cc mill that makes 20.9 PS at 8,000 rpm, and 20 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. We have had an FZ-25 as part of our long-term fleet for the past year, and can attest to the bike’s reliability and solid build quality.

The FZ-25 is now priced at Rs 1.33 lakh and the Fazer 25 costs Rs 1.43 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi)