Yamaha and Honda to Resume Production

Yamaha Motor India and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have taken the requisite permissions from the government and plan on resuming production soon.

As we all know, the coronavirus pandemic lockdown has left many businesses stranded and unable to function in the month of April. The lockdown in India will be lifted on the 3 May in most cities. New reports state that Yamaha and Honda in India are set to resume operations as soon as possible. There will, of course, be measures taken to ensure the safety of employees and government rules they will have to adhere to relating to precaution against the virus.

Honda have approached the government to open their production plants while Yamaha are also in the process of doing so. Soon after the factories have opened, showrooms will be opened. Although, the operations will begin gradually as there are many other factors that the companies have to look into. The lockdown will be lifted with restrictions and guidelines from the government to be followed. The companies want to be ready as soon as possible as they have suffered major losses in the last month and the demand of products is likely to increase once the lockdown is lifted.

Also Read: Ducati, MV Agusta and Piaggio Group Resume Operations

Most modes of public transport have also been suspended which will affect employees who rely on them. It is most likely that the companies will be working with a limited staff which is another counteractive measure against coronavirus. Another problem they will face is that most of the part suppliers they rely on have halted production too. Internationally, some companies are opening factories and beginning production slowly with necessary safety measures, practising physical distancing and following new protocols.