Winners Announced for the Auto Show Car India and Bike India Awards 2017

The 12th edition of the Auto Show Car India and Bike India Awards 2017 saw us partnering with BTVi to reveal the winners across various automobile categories. The awards ceremony was held in Mumbai in the presence of Satish Sahastrabudhe, ‎Additional Commissioner of Transport, Govt. of Maharashtra. A total of 35 awards were presented across the two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments.

The awards were decided after judicious testing by the jury which comprised of experts like Navaz Sandhu (Former Rally Driver), Sam Katgara (Former Rally Driver), Cyrus Gazdar (Chairman & MD – AFL Pvt. Ltd.), Rayomand Banajee (Rayo Racing), H S Billimoria (CEO, Next Gen Publishing Pvt. Ltd.), Siddharth Zarabi (Executive Editor, BTVi), Swati Khandelwal Jain (National Corporate Editor & Editor The Auto Show, BTVi), Aspi Bhathena (Editor, Bike India and Car India), Sarmad Kadiri (Executive Editor, Bike India and Car India) and Jim Gorde (Principal Correspondent, Bike India and Car India).

The winners in the two-wheeler segment are:

Sr. No. Category Nominees 1 Bike Of The Year Up To 110 Cc Yamaha Saluto RX 2 Bike Of The Year Up To 200 Cc Tvs Apache RTR 200 3 Bike Of The Year Up To 300 Cc Benelli TnT 25 4 Bike Of The Year Up To 650 Cc Royal Enfield Himalayan 5 Bike Of The Year Up To 900 Cc Triumph Bonneville T100 6 Concept Of The Year Honda Navi 7 Scooter Of The Year Aprilia SR 150 8 Bike Of The Year Up To 1000 Cc Ducati 959 Panigale 9 Cruiser Of The Year Above 1000 Cc Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom 10 Readers Winner Choice Of The Year – Bike Bajaj V 15 11 Viewers Winner Choice Of The Year – Bike Triumph Thruxton R 12 Variant Of The Year – Bike Suzuki Access 125 13 Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. 14 Safety/Technology Of The Year Dainese D-Air 15 Two-Wheeler Of The Year Tvs Apache RTR 200

The four-wheeler awards were clinched by:

S. No. Category Winners 1 Compact Hatchback Of The Year Tata Tiago 2 Compact Sedan Of The Year Volkswagen Ameo 3 Sedan Of The Year Hyundai Elantra 4 Executive Sedan Of The Year Škoda Superb 5 Entry Level Luxury Car Of The Year Audi A4 6 Luxury Saloon Of The Year Volvo S90 7 Premium Luxury Saloon Of The Year Bmw 7 Series 8 Muv Of The Year Toyota Innova Crysta 9 Compact Suv Of The Year Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10 Suv Of The Year Hyundai Tucson 11 Luxury Suv Of The Year Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class 12 Premium Luxury Suv Of The Year Audi Q7 13 Performance Car Of The Year Audi R8 14 Motorsport Award Of The Year Mahindra Racing Gaurav Gill From Team MRF 15 Green Car Of The Year Honda Accord Hybrid 16 Variant Of The Year – Car Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT 17 Readers Winner Choice Of The Year – Car Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 18 Viewers Winner Choice Of The Year – Car Datsun Redi-Go 19 Automobile Manufacturer Of The Year Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. 20 Automobile Of The Year Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 21 Design Of The Year Jaguar F-Pace 22 CSR Award Of The Year Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Related Posts via Categories