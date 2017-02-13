Winners Announced for the Auto Show Car India and Bike India Awards 2017

The 12th edition of the Auto Show Car India and Bike India Awards 2017 saw us partnering with BTVi to reveal the winners across various automobile categories. The awards ceremony was held in Mumbai in the presence of Satish Sahastrabudhe, Additional Commissioner of Transport, Govt. of Maharashtra. A total of 35 awards were presented across the two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments.
The awards were decided after judicious testing by the jury which comprised of experts like Navaz Sandhu (Former Rally Driver), Sam Katgara (Former Rally Driver), Cyrus Gazdar (Chairman & MD – AFL Pvt. Ltd.), Rayomand Banajee (Rayo Racing), H S Billimoria (CEO, Next Gen Publishing Pvt. Ltd.), Siddharth Zarabi (Executive Editor, BTVi), Swati Khandelwal Jain (National Corporate Editor & Editor The Auto Show, BTVi), Aspi Bhathena (Editor, Bike India and Car India), Sarmad Kadiri (Executive Editor, Bike India and Car India) and Jim Gorde (Principal Correspondent, Bike India and Car India).
The winners in the two-wheeler segment are:
|Sr. No.
|Category
|Nominees
|1
|Bike Of The Year Up To 110 Cc
|Yamaha Saluto RX
|2
|Bike Of The Year Up To 200 Cc
|Tvs Apache RTR 200
|3
|Bike Of The Year Up To 300 Cc
|Benelli TnT 25
|4
|Bike Of The Year Up To 650 Cc
|Royal Enfield Himalayan
|5
|Bike Of The Year Up To 900 Cc
|Triumph Bonneville T100
|6
|Concept Of The Year
|Honda Navi
|7
|Scooter Of The Year
|Aprilia SR 150
|8
|Bike Of The Year Up To 1000 Cc
|Ducati 959 Panigale
|9
|Cruiser Of The Year Above 1000 Cc
|Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
|10
|Readers Winner Choice Of The Year – Bike
|Bajaj V 15
|11
|Viewers Winner Choice Of The Year – Bike
|Triumph Thruxton R
|12
|Variant Of The Year – Bike
|Suzuki Access 125
|13
|Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year
|Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.
|14
|Safety/Technology Of The Year
|Dainese D-Air
|15
|Two-Wheeler Of The Year
|Tvs Apache RTR 200
The four-wheeler awards were clinched by:
|S. No.
|Category
|Winners
|1
|Compact Hatchback Of The Year
|Tata Tiago
|2
|Compact Sedan Of The Year
|Volkswagen Ameo
|3
|Sedan Of The Year
|Hyundai Elantra
|4
|Executive Sedan Of The Year
|Škoda Superb
|5
|Entry Level Luxury Car Of The Year
|Audi A4
|6
|Luxury Saloon Of The Year
|Volvo S90
|7
|Premium Luxury Saloon Of The Year
|Bmw 7 Series
|8
|Muv Of The Year
|Toyota Innova Crysta
|9
|Compact Suv Of The Year
|Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
|10
|Suv Of The Year
|Hyundai Tucson
|11
|Luxury Suv Of The Year
|Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class
|12
|Premium Luxury Suv Of The Year
|Audi Q7
|13
|Performance Car Of The Year
|Audi R8
|14
|Motorsport Award Of The Year
|Mahindra Racing
|Gaurav Gill From Team MRF
|15
|Green Car Of The Year
|Honda Accord Hybrid
|16
|Variant Of The Year – Car
|Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT
|17
|Readers Winner Choice Of The Year – Car
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|18
|Viewers Winner Choice Of The Year – Car
|Datsun Redi-Go
|19
|Automobile Manufacturer Of The Year
|Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
|20
|Automobile Of The Year
|Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
|21
|Design Of The Year
|Jaguar F-Pace
|22
|CSR Award Of The Year
|Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
Leave a Reply