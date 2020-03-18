Vespa Elettrica Launch Expected Soon

The Vespa Elettrica will be the first fully-electric offering from Piaggio Group and is expected to hit our shores in June.

Piaggio Group had showcased the Vespa Elettrica recently at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. The launch of the electric-scooter is imminent and here is all you need to know about it. Fitted with a 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a DC motor, the Vespa Elettrica is capable of generating a maximum power output of 4 kW (5.4 PS) and 200 Nm of peak torque.

The scooter will get two riding modes – Power and Eco. The battery pack takes four hours to fully charge and the claimed range of this electric-scooter is 100 km. The range will vary depending on the mode it is being used in. The battery pack is also capable of energy recovery during deceleration. There are a few variants of the Vespa Elettrica but we aren’t sure which ones will make their way to our market as of now.

The Vespa Elettrica’s suspension setup comprises of a single-sided trailing link suspension at the front and a monoshock at the rear. On the braking front, the scooter gets a 200-mm disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The battery pack weighs around 25 kg and gives the bike a kerb weight of 130 kg.

A 4.3-inch colour TFT digital dashboard provides ride statistics and displays important data. The Vespa Mia system, developed by Piaggio Group, allows for full connectivity between the scooter and the smartphone. A dedicated app transforms the display into an extension of the smartphone via Bluetooth, which can be used without removing your hands from the handlebar, you can use a joystick on the right side of the handlebar instead.

For personalization, a rider can opt for accessories and choose from six paint finishes on the shield edge, horn cover decoration, wheel rim edges, logo outline and saddle stitching for a unique look.

The scooter is expected to come to India via the CBU route from Italy so it might not be cheap when compared to the likes of the Ather 450X, TVS iQube and the Bajaj Chetak. We will have to wait a few months to find out how Piaggio Group prices the Vespa Elettrica.