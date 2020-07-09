Upcoming July Motorcycle Launches

There are quite a few models to look forward to in the list of July motorcycle launches including offerings from BMW Motorrad to Yamaha Motor India.

Benling India Aura Electric

Benling are looking to make an impression in the Indian electric two-wheeler space with the launch of the Aura. This e-scooter is propelled by a 2.5 kW motor that draws power from a 2.88 kWh lithium-ion battery. Benling India claim that it can deliver a range of 120 km on a single charge. Pricing is expected to be close to Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW S 1000 XR

The crème de la crème of BMW Motorrad’s sport-touring line-up will reach our shores around mid-July. The new S 1000 XR is powered by a 999-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four that develops 165 PS at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque of 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm when mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200S

Most of Hero MotoCorp’s line-up is now BS6-ready. With these three models, Hero’s 2020 line-up will be complete. All three motorcycles share the same engine and they are all likely to be in the same state of tune. The 199.6-cc, single-cylinder engine produces 18 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 16.45 Nm at 6,500 rpm in the BS6 Xpulse 200.

Honda CB Hornet 160R

The BS6 Hornet will complete Honda’s 160-cc line-up since they have already launched the Unicorn and the X-Blade. The Hornet’s 160-cc mill is expected to develop 13.9 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki’s popular in-line four naked is expected to return to their portfolio in a BS6 avatar later this month. Post changes to accommodate the emission norms, the power and torque figures will be revised. The BS4 model churned out 125 hp and 98.6 Nm.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The Meteor 350 will be replacing the Thunderbird 350X in Royal Enfield’s current line-up. The Meteor 350 will feature the new J-platform and engine that the manufacturer has been working on. Further details will be revealed closer to the launch which is expected to take place later this month and could offer a fresh lease of life for the ageing Thunderbird brand.

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki are looking to re-introduce their BS6 big bike range with the V-Strom 650 XT. The BS4 model was a great all-rounder and the 645-cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, V-twin developed 71 hp and 62 Nm of peak torque. We can expect a slight change in the power figures for the BS6 model but the electronics, ABS and the rest of the equipment will be carried over from the BS4 model.

TVS Scooty Zest

TVS have been teasing an upcoming launch of the 2020 BS6 Scooty Zest on their website. The 110-cc engine is most likely to be fuel-injected in order to meet the latest emission norms. Styling-wise, not much is expected to change and the Scooty Zest will continue to carry forth its familiar silhouette.

TVS Victor

The TVS Victor is one of the most popular motorcycles in TVS’ line-up and the BS6 model is all set to be launched later this month. The new Victor’s 109.7-cc engine will be fuel-injected and the power figures will be slightly different from the BS4 model that used to make 9.6 hp and 9.4 Nm.

Yamaha FZ 25

The FZ 25 is all set to return in a BS6 avatar and it will bring the FZS 25 with it as well. Both motorcycles will be powered by a 249-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.8 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 20.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm when mated to a five-speed gearbox. Yamaha are also providing dual-channel ABS.

Story: Joshua Varghese