Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Ultraviolette F77 Launch in India

by Leave a Comment

India has been introduced to the realm of the performance electric motorcycle with the Ultraviolette F77. The motorcycle is being priced from ₹ 3 lakh (on-road).

The Ultraviolette F77 aims to be a step in the right direction by featuring an all-electric powertrain that promises to deliver high performance on the road. Aesthetically, the motorcycle certainly looks the part of a futuristic electric motorcycle. The streetfighter-like styling looks menacing and hides most of the electric componentry under a large fairing. Under that fairing are three modular lithium-ion battery packs with a maximum capacity of 4.2 kWh. The motor makes a strong 25 kW (34 hp) at 2,250 rpm and a peak motor torque of 90 Nm which is enhanced to 450 Nm at the wheel. Ultraviolette claim that the F77 can sprint to 60 km/h from a standstill in 2.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 147 km/h. As for the weight, the F77 weighs a decent 158 kg; that’s just over 215 hp/tonne.

Suspension duties are taken care of by a USD fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The braking department has a 320-mm disc at the front and a 230-mm disc at the rear. Claimed range is between 130-150 km and Ultraviolette say that the battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes using a fast charger while a standard charger takes three hours.

The F77 will be available in three colour schemes; Shadow, Lightning and Laser.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Dakar 2014 route announced
Honda Hands: The story of innovation
Royal Enfield Unroad Goa 2019: Less Traction, More Action

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap