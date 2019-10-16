Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Ultraviolette Automotive to Unveil Electric Motorcycle in November

by Leave a Comment

Ultraviolette Automotive will launch a high-performance electric motorcycle, the F-77.

Electric vehicles have been popping up all year and the majority have been scooters. A new high-performance electric motorcycle is on the horizon and will be unveiled by Ultraviolette Automotive on November 13. Christened the F-77, the electric motorcycle has been developed by an Indian company.

Ultraviolette Automotive are based in Bengaluru and develop high-end electric mobility solutions. They claim that the F-77 in particular has drawn inspiration from aviation engineering. The F-77 is expected to be a high-performance electric motorcycle featuring a lot of cutting-edge technology. It is reassuring to know that advanced simulations have been performed on the motorcycle in addition to incorporating multi-level safety systems. The F-77 will receive useful features such as remote diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, ride analytics, and bike tracking.

Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd said, “We are thrilled to announce the unveiling of our high-performance electric motorcycle – F-77. At Ultraviolette Automotive, all our products and solutions are designed and developed with a single-minded focus towards delivering high levels of performance and unparalleled user experience across the usage and ownership experience cycles, and the F-77 is a testimony to that. The F-77 is a creation of the very best in form, function and futuristic technology and we are glad that our vision to create an identity for electric vehicles has come to fruition.”

Story: Joshua Varghese

 

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

2014 BMW R 1200 GS Arrives
MotoGP: the laugh riot
New Matte Silver Colour Introduced for the TVS Ntorq 125

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap