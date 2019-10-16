Ultraviolette Automotive to Unveil Electric Motorcycle in November

Ultraviolette Automotive will launch a high-performance electric motorcycle, the F-77.

Electric vehicles have been popping up all year and the majority have been scooters. A new high-performance electric motorcycle is on the horizon and will be unveiled by Ultraviolette Automotive on November 13. Christened the F-77, the electric motorcycle has been developed by an Indian company.

Ultraviolette Automotive are based in Bengaluru and develop high-end electric mobility solutions. They claim that the F-77 in particular has drawn inspiration from aviation engineering. The F-77 is expected to be a high-performance electric motorcycle featuring a lot of cutting-edge technology. It is reassuring to know that advanced simulations have been performed on the motorcycle in addition to incorporating multi-level safety systems. The F-77 will receive useful features such as remote diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, ride analytics, and bike tracking.

Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd said, “We are thrilled to announce the unveiling of our high-performance electric motorcycle – F-77. At Ultraviolette Automotive, all our products and solutions are designed and developed with a single-minded focus towards delivering high levels of performance and unparalleled user experience across the usage and ownership experience cycles, and the F-77 is a testimony to that. The F-77 is a creation of the very best in form, function and futuristic technology and we are glad that our vision to create an identity for electric vehicles has come to fruition.”

Story: Joshua Varghese