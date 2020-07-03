Ulka Gear Hakkit Jacket To Backpack Launched In India

Bike India

The Ulka Gear Hakkit is a motorcycle jacket launched recently by the Indian manufacturer and comes with an important twist. The Hakkit jacket can turn into a backpack once off the motorcycle.

This is a very sensible trick when considering how annoying it can get to lug one’s helmet around on the arm when off the motorcycle. Yes, the backpack does indeed fit a helmet. Conversion from jacket to backpack is done by a single zipper, and drawcords are what is used to sling the apparatus over ones back.

But, how good is the jacket when on the motorcycle? Well, there are three choices on offer – Hakkit Forever, Hakkit V2, and Hakkit Lite. They come with CE Level 1 protection for the shoulders and elbows, YKK zippers, four water-resistant pockets, and made with 600 Robust Cordura. These are good signs and after the jackets were designed by Shahnawaz Karim, an adventure riding trainer certified by the International Instructors Academy (IIA Germany) who also worked with BMW as a coach during last years GS Trophy. Shahnawaz’s Hakkit jacket design is surely a fresh idea and has been patented in 192 countries so far.

Pricing for the jackets starts at Rs 7,999 for the Hakkit Lite, Rs 8,999 for the Hakkit V2, and Rs 10,999 for the Hakkit Forever touring jacket. These seem like good buys for those in the market and the ability to have a backpack as a second use is something that we just might see a lot more of.

