TVS Tyres Product Review – Reassuring Grip

We take a look at how the new TVS Tyres fare over the duration of a few months

Story: Joshua Varghese

TVS Tyres sent over a pair of fresh rubber for us to test a few months ago. Since then, the tyres have been doing duty on our Yamaha FZ-S. Thus far, we have used the motorcycle predominantly for commuting with an occasional weekend ride. Here is what we have to say about these tyres.

The front tyre is a tubeless 100/80-17 TVS ATT 230F while the rear one is a TVS Tyres 140/60 R17 Protorq Sport SR. So far, the tyres have done a good job for everyday use and highway runs as well. They offered good stability on high-speed straight sections, maintained composure through corners, and even supported my efforts to avoid turning innocent animals into roadkill by providing ample grip for quick direction changes and hard braking. On wet roads also the tyres offered reassuring levels of grip, with minor slides coming into play only over extremely slippery surfaces.

In summary, I would say that there is barely anything to worry about with this choice of rubber for your motorcycle. On a side note, it is great to see such a dependable product from an Indian manufacturer and we intend to continue testing these tyres for a few more months.