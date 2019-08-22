TVS Srichakra Introduces New Brand TVS Eurogrip

Two- and three-wheeler tyre major, TVS Srichakra, have introduced a new tyre brand called TVS Eurogrip, aimed at the new generation of millennials.

The TVS Eurogrip brand gets 19 tyres under its portfolio that have been designed after extensive customer research for the newer generation of riders. The tyres are born out of investments in global R&D, design and technology platforms. The tyres are made in India with global expertise and sold all around the world. The range includes industry-leading, zero-degree steel-belted radial tyres that are performance-oriented W-rated tyres – which can handle speeds of up to 270 km/h. With the launch of more powerful bikes in the market today, the company aims at strengthening its relationship with manufacturers and also create a new benchmark in the replacement market.

P Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “India will remain a promising market for two-wheelers and we see tremendous growth opportunity. It is a moment of immense pride for all of us as we launch TVS Eurogrip catering to the needs and requirements of the new-age Indian rider. With this step, we boldly stride into the future.”

We look forward to testing the new range of TVS Eurogrip tyres and telling you all about how they perform.

Story: Azaman Chothia