TVS Raider 125 Launch Price in India

TVS Motor Company fill the void between the TVS Radeon 110 and Apache RTR series with a long due 125-cc motorcycle – TVS Raider 125.



The USP of the new TVS Raider 125 is the several first-in-class features such as a reverse LCD digital speedometer, optional 5-inch TFT cluster with Voice Assist, riding modes and a useable under-seat storage.

TVS Raider 125: Design

TVS Raider 125 promises to be a sporty-commuter which is evident from the motorcycle’s bold design theme. You get a sculpted fuel tank and the compact dimensions claim to offer good agility for everyday use. Signature design elements of the TVS Raider are its distinct headlamp and tail-lamp, which along with the vibrant body colour schemes aim to attract younger buyers. Not to forget the split seat and trendy 17-inch alloy wheels with wide tyres (rear: 100/90 17), that complete the sporty theme. TVS say that they have paid extra attention to the TVS Raider 125’s cycle-parts like the switch cluster and footpegs which have been stylishly designed without compromising the functionality. The ergonomics of the TVS Raider 125 is said to be comfortable yet slightly sporty.

TVS Raider 125: Engine and Performance

Powering the new TVS Raider is a modern 124.8 cc air-cooled engine that breathes through three-valves and comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. The 125-cc bike produces 11.4 hp at 7,500 rpm and torque of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm, making a slight more powerful than the Honda SP 125 which produces 10.9 hp and 10.9 Nm. This helps the TVS Raider 125 go from 0-60 km/h in segment-best 5.9 seconds (claimed) and promises a top speed of 99 km/h. Another highlight is the TVS Raider 125’s distinct exhaust note which has been tuned to reverberate the sporty spirit of the commuter.



TVS Raider 125: Ride and Handling

TVS Motor say that the TVS Raider 125 offers good riding dynamics and comfort thanks to the gas-charged 5-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension along with a “Low friction” front telescopic suspension. Based on the learnings from bikes like the TVS Apache RTR and RR 310, the TVS Raider 125 gets a low saddle height in combination to a relatively long wheelbase. This has helped create an ergonomic rider’s triangle, and the well tuned suspension is aid to deliver a balance between a comfortable ride and handling. (Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS125)



TVS Raider 125: Features

TVS Motors are marketing the new TVS Raider 125 as a feature rich motorcycle with class-leading equipment. The big talking point here is the reverse LCD digital speedometer and the ‘Eco’ and ‘Power’ riding modes. Those who want to remain connected on the go can even opt for the smart five-inch TFT cluster which comes with TVS SMARTXONNECT user interface. This system offers Bluetooth connectivity for your smartphones and voice assist via the company’s dedicated app.

TVS Raider 125: Comfort and Convenience

The company says that the TVS Raider 125 is not just about performance but is also quite fuel efficient. The reason for this is said to be the Ecothrust Fuel injection (ETFi) technology which claims to deliver good mileage, better start-ability, refinement, and durability. While, other tech such as the TVS intelliGO start-stop system further the mileage and reduces emissions by switching off the engine during long idling like traffic signals and other transient stops. Features such as first-in-segment easy access under-seat storage, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, helmet reminder, and the optional USB port will be key attraction for prospective buyers.

TVS Raider 125: Price

Starting at a price of Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom), the TVS Raider 125 is available in front drum and rear disc variant and the colour selection includes Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.