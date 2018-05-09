TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition Launched



The TVS Apache RTR 180 Race edition is only available in the mid-variant equipped with front and rear disc brake but without ABS, and is priced at Rs 83,233 (ex-showroom Delhi). This makes it about Rs 500 more expensive than the standard RTR 180. This special edition model comes in Pearl White body colour with racing inspired graphics to make it stand out from the standard version of the bike.

The styling tweaks include a 3D TVS logo, which is also seen on other new models from the company such as the RR 310 and Apache RTR 160, and stylish TVS Racing livery on the alloy wheels. The instrument console has also been updated and now includes a 0-60 km/h time recorder, lap timer and service indicator, to name a few.

Mechanically it remains identical to the existing model, and is powered by a 177.4 cc single-cylinder engine producing 16.62 PS at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Recently, TVS Motor launched the 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in India priced at Rs Rs 79,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).