TVS Apache Celebrates 4 Million Sales Milestone

TVS Motor Company announced today that the TVS Apache brand has crossed the 4 million global sales milestone.

TVS Motor Company celebrates the 4 million global sales milestone for its premium motorcycle brand, the TVS Apache. The Apache was first launched in 2005 and, since then, has built up a strong presence in the Indian market as well as in markets worldwide. This milestone makes the TVS Apache series one of the fastest-growing motorcycle brands in the country. The Apache brand spans across two categories – naked and sport, where the naked motorcycle line-up currently consists of the TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180 and the RTR 200 4V, with their flagship, fully-faired sports motorcycle being the RR 310.

To commemorate the 4 million global sales milestone celebrations, TVS Motor Company, together with their TVS Apache customers have created the longest chequered flag comprising images of over 2,000 of them in a chequered pattern and this flag spans a length of 957 feet. The manufacturers say that the flag is an expression of gratitude for their love and faith in the brand and have sourced images from their customers globally. With over 2,000 pictures, the chequered flag has set a record in the Asia Book of Records as well as the India Book of Records for creating the longest chequered flag at the TVS Mysore Factory.

Commenting on the milestone, K N Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said, “It is a momentous day for us at TVS Motor Company, as we achieve the 4 million global sales milestone for our premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache. Over the years, young and aspirational riders have shown keen interest in performance-oriented, premium motorcycles. As a result, the TVS Apache brand has garnered immense popularity amongst motorcycle enthusiasts globally. The platform of Apache motorcycles showcases the company’s technological prowess, using years of experience and racing pedigree. With a range of motorcycles from 160 cc to 310 cc, our focus on premiumisation has resulted in us offering many segment-first features and best-in-class technologies to our customers including the RT-Fi engine tech, GTT (Glide Through Technology), ride modes, SmartXonnect, and slipper clutch.

“Our journey to achieving this milestone is filled with exemplary efforts that have gone into making TVS Apache a truly global brand. This milestone is an affirmation of our commitment to offering superior products to our discerning customers.”