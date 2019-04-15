Bike India

Triumph Speed Twin to be Launched This Month

April 24 will see the India launch of the newest Modern Classic from the British marque

Triumph Motorcycles India will launch the long-awaited Speed Twin later this month, adding yet another motorcycle to their successful Modern Classic line up. The Speed Twin is powered by the 1,200-cc High Power parallel twin from the firm’s Thruxton cafe racer, producing 97 PS and 112 Nm of peak torque. This motor is known for its wide spread of torque, and delivers strong forward drive from as low as 2,000 rpm, all the way up to 7,000 rpm. The design is typical British classic, and with retro-styled modern bikes all the rage these days, the new Speed Twin is sure to find takers when it is launched later this month. Stay tuned for pricing and further details.

We recently travelled to Spain to ride this motorcycle at its international launch, and you can read our review in the March issue of Bike India.

