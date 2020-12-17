Triumph Connectivity System Available on Previous Models

The Triumph Connectivity System can now be installed on to older motorcycles.

Owners of Triumph motorcycles from the previous years’ line-up can now upgrade their rides by installing the Triumph Connectivity System. The system offers multiple features including turn-by-turn navigation, integrated GoPro control, music and phone controls, and motorcycle status monitoring. All of these features can be accessed and monitored using the My Triumph app.

Turn-by-turn Navigation

This is the product of Google’s partnership with a premium motorcycle brand. The connectivity system on the motorcycle works together with the My Triumph app and relays live navigation instructions to the TFT console via Bluetooth. The navigation app also has “What3words” functionality. The world is divided into three-metre squares and each square is assigned a unique What3words address made of three words from the dictionary. Once keyed in, turn-by-turn navigation is available on the screen along with voice guidance over a Bluetooth-enabled headset.

Integrated GoPro and Phone Control System

Documenting and multimedia is a big part of motorcycle riding nowadays and the Triumph Connectivity System allows the rider to remotely control a GoPro camera using the motorcycle’s switchgear and TFT instrumentation. Additionally, riders can also control their phone’s functions in the same way.

Monitor Motorcycle Status

The My Triumph app has a dedicated My Garage feature that monitors key areas of the motorcycle and relays the information to your phone. This information includes odometer, average fuel consumption and time/distance to the next scheduled service.

The list of compatible motorcycles includes the Street Triple RS (2017-2019) and the Tiger 800 (2018-2019). Of course, a prerequisite is that these motorcycles should have TFT instrumentation. The system will be available for purchase from 21 December, 2020. Triumph also said that a retrofit for the Tiger 1200 is in the works and should reach us in 2021.

Story: Joshua Varghese