Suzuki Motorcycle India introduce ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’

Suzuki at your Doorstep is a new initiative that will provide customers with test-rides, new vehicle deliveries and after-sales services.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) have announced a new initiative amidst the coronavirus pandemic, giving easier access to customers who are interested in their products. This program, called ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’, will offer a variety of services to customers and ensure meeting the customer demands as the restrictions of the lockdown have eased down currently.

The program will be expanded across over 112 Indian cities and customers will also be able to book a Suzuki motorcycle through a toll-free number along with the option of connecting the call to the nearest dealership in case the customer wants to visit the dealership. The process of purchasing a motorcycle will be a five-step process that involves booking of desired two-wheeler, followed by color selection, then location and dealer selection, choosing the payment mode and finally choosing the date and time of delivery.

A product of the customer’s choice can be booked by paying the booking amount and full payment of ex-showroom price. The payment will be made through an online gateway and the invoice detail will be shared with the customer and respective dealer. Test-ride vehicles will be properly sanitized to ensure everyone’s safety and limit human contact and Suzuki also say that the program will shortly offer easy online financing on the online purchase of any vehicle. Additionally, customers within five km of the dealership can avail of doorstep vehicle pick-up and drop or can visit the dealership with prior appointment and following all social distancing norms.

Commenting on the launch of the ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, said, “We are pleased to introduce ‘Suzuki at your doorstep’ program that enables customers to purchase their desired two-wheeler as per their convenience through their mobile phones and laptops. The online booking, doorstep delivery and service of Suzuki vehicles has been introduced keeping the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees at the core of the initiative. With our online sales solution, we look forward to bring in positivity in two-wheeler segment and the overall industry post Covid-19.”