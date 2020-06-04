Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Suzuki Motorcycle India introduce ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’

by Leave a Comment

Suzuki at your Doorstep is a new initiative that will provide customers with test-rides, new vehicle deliveries and after-sales services.

Suzuki at your Doorstep WEB

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) have announced a new initiative amidst the coronavirus pandemic, giving easier access to customers who are interested in their products. This program, called ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’, will offer a variety of services to customers and ensure meeting the customer demands as the restrictions of the lockdown have eased down currently.

The program will be expanded across over 112 Indian cities and customers will also be able to book a Suzuki motorcycle through a toll-free number along with the option of connecting the call to the nearest dealership in case the customer wants to visit the dealership. The process of purchasing a motorcycle will be a five-step process that involves booking of desired two-wheeler, followed by color selection, then location and dealer selection, choosing the payment mode and finally choosing the date and time of delivery.

A product of the customer’s choice can be booked by paying the booking amount and full payment of ex-showroom price. The payment will be made through an online gateway and the invoice detail will be shared with the customer and respective dealer. Test-ride vehicles will be properly sanitized to ensure everyone’s safety and limit human contact and Suzuki also say that the program will shortly offer easy online financing on the online purchase of any vehicle. Additionally, customers within five km of the dealership can avail of doorstep vehicle pick-up and drop or can visit the dealership with prior appointment and following all social distancing norms.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and 250 SF collage

Commenting on the launch of the ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, said, “We are pleased to introduce ‘Suzuki at your doorstep’ program that enables customers to purchase their desired two-wheeler as per their convenience through their mobile phones and laptops. The online booking, doorstep delivery and service of Suzuki vehicles has been introduced keeping the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees at the core of the initiative. With our online sales solution, we look forward to bring in positivity in two-wheeler segment and the overall industry post Covid-19.”

a.chothia@nextgenpublishing.net'

Azaman Chothia – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Yamaha confirms cheapest motorcycle in the world for India
Continental Develops One-Channel ABS for Motorcycles
Ather Reveal 2020 Plans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap