Suzuki Gixxer 250 Naked Motorcycle Launching in India Soon

New Suzuki Gixxer with ABS launched in IndiaThe Suzuki Gixxer 250 could be a reality with Suzuki Motorcycle India having hinted at working on a naked version of the Gixxer SF 250 for India.

The upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250 street bike version will share engine and underpinnings with the SF 250. Though there is no official word on the styling and specifications of the upcoming naked, we believe there will be a stripped-down version of its fully-faired sibling. This will also help the naked version of the Gixxer be a bit lighter and have a slightly better power-to-weight ratio than its faired counterpart. The newly launched SF 250 comes with a 249-cc, air-and-oil-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC, four-valve single that punches out a respectable 26.5 PS and 22.6 Nm. Being a naked street-fighter, the soon-to-be-launched Suzuki Gixxer 250 will get revised ergonomics and will provide a more relaxed riding stance.

The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 would also retain bits like the split-seat, the twin muffler, LED tail-lamp along with the front telescopic and rear mono-shock suspension setup. Sources suggest that to keep the cost low, Suzuki may equip the naked version with single-channel ABS instead of the dual-channel ABS seen on the SF 250. Cost cuts such as these might enable Suzuki to price the Suzuki Gixxer 250 very competitively, bring it around the Rs 1.50-1.60 lakh bracket. This will bring the pricing close to competitors such as the Yamaha FZ25 which is priced at Rs 1.34 lakh, the KTM 200 Duke which costs Rs 1.62 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

With that said, we can’t wait to find out what Suzuki might have up their sleeve. Watch out this space for more.

