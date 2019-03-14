Bike India

Suzuki DR-Z50 Launched in India

Suzuki DR-Z50The Suzuki DR-Z50 has been launched in India and is ideal for young riders gearing up to enter the world of two-wheeler motor sport.

The 2019 Suzuki DR-Z50 is a compact dirt-bike powered by a 49-cc, four-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled single-cylinder unit with the ease of an automatic clutch and three-speed transmission. Young riders get the convenience of an electric starter (it also has a kick-starter as back-up), an approachable seat height of 560 millimetres, and a light kerb weight of 54 kg. The off-road bike is equipped with 10-inch wheels and knobby tyres and an upside-down front fork with 96.5 mm of travel to better absorb the bumps.

The front brake lever can be adjusted according to the size of the rider’s hand while the throttle limiter allows the supervising adult to adjust throttle opening to suit the rider’s ability. The bike has a fuel-tank capacity of three litres and, for safety, the Suzuki DR-Z50 sports a keyed ignition so that the motorcycle can only be operated under adult supervision. The Suzuki DR-Z50 promises to deliver the same kind of reliability other Suzuki products are known for, and the Suzuki DR-Z50 carries a premium price tag of Rs 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

