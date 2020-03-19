Special Offers On Harley-Davidson Bikes For Indian Armed Forces

Harley-Davidson India make the Street range of cruisers more accessible for the armed forces as the premium bikes will now be available at Canteen Store Departments.

Indian Armed Forces personnel will now be able to avail of special prices for the popular Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Street Rod at Canteen Store Departments across India. This move from the manufacturer will give a chance to a serviceman, who have dreamed of owning a Harley, easier access to the brand. The BS VI-compliant Street 750 retails at Rs 5.34 lakh(ex-showroom), while the Street Rod is priced at Rs 6.55 lakh (ex-showroom). At the Canteen Store Departments, the Street 750 is now priced at Rs 4.61 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Street Rod is priced at Rs 5.66 lakh(ex-showroom).

Harley-Davidson have had a long-standing relationship with the armed forces in India. They have also launched a special Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) chapter dedicated to the defence officers called the Armed Forces H.O.G. Chapter. This comprises of serving and veteran members from all departments of the forces coming together to ride. In 2017, Harley had announced an exclusive storage facility for members of Armed Forces H.O.G, while also providing assistance to them. Harley say that the move to include both Street motorcycles in the CSD inventory is in line with this association.

Commenting on the initiative, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, “Harley-Davidson shares a long-term alliance with the armed forces across the globe. With both Street motorcycles being included in the inventory at CSD in India, we look forward to providing more access to members of the armed forces and seeing more members of the forces fulfil their desire to own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.”

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 comes with a 749-cc V-twin that makes 53 hp at 8,000 rpm and 59 Nm at 3,750 rpm. While the more premium Street Rod uses the same 749-cc v-twin but makes more power – 68.4 hp at 8,750 rpm and 62 Nm at 4,000 rpm.