Six Upcoming Scooters In 2019

Scooters are in many ways the most convenient modes of transport in Indian cities. They’re simple to ride, comfortable, weave through traffic and have storage room, too. Not much else is needed when commuting in the city. We already have a wide range of scooters to choose from in India, however, with the new year, we can expect some new models to arrive, each with their own selling points. Here is a list of six upcoming scooters we might see in the country this year:

TVS Jupiter 125:

The TVS Jupiter has been selling like hot cakes and very quickly catching up to the Honda Activa’s numbers. That is quite a feat considering the Activa’s sales figures in the 110-cc segment they both fall in. Last year, TVS introduced the Ntorq 125, which blew most of the competition away with its sporty performance, ride and handling. TVS may introduce a more comfort-orientated 125-cc scooter which could very possibly be the Jupiter 125. They may opt for a different name other than ‘Jupiter’, but what we can expect is the same engine used on the Ntorq nestled in a whole new avatar. A more comfortable avatar.

Hero Maestro Edge 125:

Hero have been promising this scooter for a while now. The new Maestro will take on the 125-cc segment. Hero claim that the new scooter will offer better bottom-end power and an improved mid-range too. The Hero Maestro Edge will also come equipped with i3S technology, which is basically start-stop tech.

Aprilia Storm 125/Comfort:

Aprilia showcased a concept scooter at the Auto Expo 2018. The Storm 125 is based on the SR 125, albeit with smaller and chunkier wheels than the SR model: 12-inch wheels on the Storm compared to 14s on the SR 125. A choice of funky colours and even with a sporty look, and seemed a bit on the extreme side with maybe an off-road centric appeal. However, the company is planning on launching a more comfort-oriented model, too, based on the same 125-cc engine of the SR 125.

UM Chill 150:

The American company are set to launch their first scooter in the Indian market, called the Chill 150. A launch date may be mid-year according to reports. The scooter will be a retro-styled model that will take on the Vespa offerings.

Okinawa i-Praise:

Environment-friendly options are all the buzz these days. Okinawa have already opened pre-bookings for their new i-Praise electric scooter. With new equipment and a range of 160-180 km per charge, the scooter sure is a good bet for the Earth-conscious people among us. We can also expect the electric scooter market to boom this year.

