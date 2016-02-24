Shell bring us engine oil for premium bikes

Shell Lubricants has announced the India launch of Shell Advance Ultra 15W-50 at India Bike Week

Specially formulated for heavier bikes, this product promises to keep your bike’s moving parts better lubricated with no loss in power over time, and is said to stay stable under heavy loads at high temperature due to the patented PurePlus gas-to-liquids technology,that converts natural gas into a crystal-clear base oil.

Speaking at the launch, Nitin Prasad, Managing Director, Shell Lubricants India said, “The heavy bike segment has witnessed an upward trend in the country. With India developing into a potential hub for premium superbikes, there is a great opportunity for a lubricant brand like Shell to bring technological expertise to this segment. With this in mind, we are happy to launch Shell Advance Ultra15W-50, our premium oil formulation for the heavier bike segment. You can now keep your bike’s power loss close to zero with Shell Advance Ultra.”

Shell has also roped in Sushil Kumar, Freestyle wrestler and Silver medalist at the 2012 Olympics, to promote the new product at the launch; he had this to say, “I am happy to be associated with the launch of Shell Advance Ultra 15W-50. Power is a pre-requisite for both wrestling and heavy-duty biking. Just the way, I cannot afford a drop in my power levels in between wrestling rounds, similarly, your bike cannot afford to lose power between oil changes. Shell Advance Ultra 15W-50 ensures your bike stays powerful over time and delivers an exhilarating biking experience.”