Scrambler-styled Royal Enfield Spied

Photos have emerged of what seems to be a Scrambler-inspired version of Royal Enfield’s Classic 500.

Royal Enfield clearly aren’t resting on their laurels after the resounding success of their recently-launched twins, and are already working on their next new product. Photos have emerged of what seems to be a pre-production version of a Scrambler-styled motorcycle based on the Classic 500, complete with knobby tyres, luggage rack in place of the pillion seat and upswept exhaust.

There has been no communication from Royal Enfield on when we can expect this bike to hit the market, but we assume it should be in the first half of 2019. Stay tuned.

