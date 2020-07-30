Bike India

Royal Enfield Service On Wheels Launched in India

Royal Enfield Service on Wheels is an initiative aimed at providing safety and convenience to customers.

Service on Wheels_01 WEB

With this initiative, the Chennai-based manufacturers have deployed 800 units of Royal Enfield Service on Wheels motorcycles across dealerships in the country. These purpose-built motorcycles will offer authorized servicing at a customer’s doorstep, providing them with a hassle-free experience.

Service on Wheels_03 WEB

The fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles are equipped with all the necessary tools, equipment and spare parts. This fleet of bikes will cover 80 per cent of all typical service and repair requirements of a customer including scheduled maintenance, minor repairs, critical component testing, parts replacement, electrical diagnosis and much more.

Service on Wheels_05 WEB

Royal Enfield have confirmed that the fleet will be handled by trained and authorized service technicians. Customers can now book the Service on Wheels by contacting their nearest Royal Enfield dealership. Apart from this initiative, Royal Enfield also recently launched a contactless purchase and service experience that offers test tides at home, e-payment options for motorcycle purchase and service, pick-up and drop-off facilities.

Service on Wheels_07 WEB

Speaking on the launch of this new initiative, Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “Customer Satisfaction through Retail and Service Excellence is a huge focus for Royal Enfield. We are committed to constantly enhancing the purchase and ownership experience and the brand interface for the customer. Last year, we launched 600 new Studio Stores to take the brand retail experience all the way to tier II and tier III towns across the country. The recent launch of several service initiatives, and the launch of Service on Wheels today, endeavours to enhance the service experience for the customer in a way that is hassle-free and convenient without compromising on service quality. We will continue to innovate and add value to the overall consumer experience journey through the implementation of various sales and service ideas going forward.”

