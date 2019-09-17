Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2019 Gears Up

Registrations are open for Royal Enfield’s Rider Mania 2019, the annual motorcycling festival to be held from 22 to 24 November.

Royal Enfield are ready to welcome riders from all over the globe to the beaches of Goa for an action-packed weekend. Tickets are now on sale and will be available for an introductory price of Rs 2,500 till 15 October. Rider Mania 2019 will bring motorcycle enthusiasts together to share stories, participate in various events and, most importantly, have a thrilling ride to Goa on their Royal Enfield motorcycles.

The three-day Rider Mania promises events such as trials, slow race, arm wrestling and dirt-track racing among others. Custom motorcycles will also be displayed at the event alongside motorcycle gear stalls. Riders can expect a thrilling weekend filled with the best of music, art, food and riding. More than 8,000 riders are expected to arrive at this year’s edition.

As an initiative towards sustainability, which started at Himalayan Odyssey 2019, Rider Mania will have a policy of zero single-use plastic. All participants will be handed a metal sipper that can be refilled at various points over the event. This, in turn, will avoid the purchase and use of plastic water bottles at the event.

Story: Azaman Chothia