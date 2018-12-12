Royal Enfield Motorcycle Gear Available Online

Bike India

Royal Enfield makes its motorcycle riding gear and clothing available online

True to the promise they made a few months ago, Royal Enfield have entered the realm of online shopping with their protective riding gear and motorcycle apparel. The catalogue has become longer thanks to the addition of some new products. If you want to do some window shopping, you can find them on the Royal Enfield website and popular online shopping portals such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

You can scroll through different types of helmets, riding jackets, pants, gloves, boots, and saddlebags, all of which bear Royal Enfield branding, of course. Flaunting an admiration for the brand is also possible thanks to their clothing line-up that includes shirts, T-shirts, denims, backpacks and shoes.

Royal Enfield have also developed a platform that allows you to customize and personalize your riding gear. For now, this option is limited to open-face helmets only. Customers can choose the colour, graphics, and fabric of the helmet. There is also an option to add a bit of text on the side of the helmet. Could be useful to flaunt that Instagram handle, eh? Or it could even display your blood group. Yeah, that makes more sense.

Story: Joshua Varghese

