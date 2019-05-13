Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Royal Enfield Meteor Making a Comeback?

by Leave a Comment

Is the Royal Enfield Meteor set to make a comeback? The Meteor used to sell way back in 1950.

Royal_Enfield_Super_Meteor_1957

Royal Enfield, not so long ago, launched the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 and what drives the crowd to these machines is the attractive price point they are being offered at. The Royal Enfield Meteor was a bike from the classic bike manufacturer which was sold in 1950 in the USA. The Meteor was then discontinued and followed by the Super Meteor after six years, and, finally, in 1962, that model made way for the Interceptor.

Royal Enfield plans to reintroduce the Meteor moniker from their history of models making it a more affordable 650-cc bike than the new twins from the manufacturer. This bike might be more on the lines of a Bullet 650. An application has been sent out by Royal Enfield to the European Trademark Rights to get permission for the name “Royal Enfield Meteor”. The brand will also be launching new gear for riders under this title. Interestingly, in India, the manufacturer has gained rights to the name “Meteor” back in 2002.

It is believed that Royal Enfield are trying to make a return of their bobber-styled motorcycles with the introduction of the Meteor. The concept KX, which was displayed at the 2018 EICMA show in Milan, Italy, was not intended for production anytime soon, but Royal Enfield may just work with the Concept KX and give it the new 650-cc engine. The old Meteor was powered by a 700-cc parallel-twin engine and was the predecessor to the Interceptor.

With this move, Royal Enfield may have a new entry-level 650-cc motorcycle which will probably have a detuned engine to go with its retro styling and mainly, the Meteor will have an even more attractive price point than the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

To get all the details about Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 click here.

Story: Azaman Chothia

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Marco Simoncelli to be inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame
DSK Benelli expand dealership base across the country
Hero NOT taking over Erik Buell Racing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap