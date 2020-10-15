Bike India

Royal Enfield Make-It-Yours Initiative Launched in India

Royal Enfield Make-It-Yours (MiY) will allow a customer to personalize their motorcycle online while making a booking.

RE miy WEB

With this new initiative, Royal Enfield will offer customers an opportunity to customize their vehicles according to their personal preferences. This process will be done via MiY and a 3D configurator which will both be available on the Royal Enfield App, the website and across 320 stores to begin with.

The Royal Enfield Make-It-Yours initiative will first be offered only for Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 seekers. The manufacturers will soon roll out this campaign for their entire line-up of motorcycles. A 3D configurator will allow consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalization options with a choice of colourways, trims, graphics as well as genuine motorcycle accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking.

image004 WEB

Once customers place the booking via the App, they will also get visibility of the delivery timeline of their motorcycle. Royal Enfield say that with MiY, customers will benefit from factory-tested, trustworthy and genuine motorcycle accessories that come with a two-year warranty.

