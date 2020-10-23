Royal Enfield launches New Line Of Riding Jackets

Royal Enfield have just launched their new line of CE certified riding jackets for the street, the short journey, or the expedition to testing environments.

Three categories have been listed by the brand – City Rides, Highway Touring Range, and High Altitude/All-Terrain Range. The City Ride range consists of two models called – the Streetwind V2 which is priced at Rs 4,950 and the Windfarer at Rs 6,950. These are summer lightweight jackets with Knox CE level 1 armours. The Streetwind V2 will come in a variety of colours while the Windfarer will be available in just two colour options.

The Highway Touring line are versatile jackets that can be used for munching mile upon mile on the highways as well as tackling the adventurous trail as well. These are layered apparel with thermal and rain protection being removable when not needed. The rain layer here can be worn separately too, which is useful when the heavens open up and one isn’t in the saddle. D30 CE level 1 protection is available in all the Highway Touring models which are the Explorer V3, Stormraider, and Sanders. Colour option varies among these too.

Finally, we have the third line which is meant for the gutsier adventurer among us. Two models here – Khardung La V2 and Nirvik. Both jackets come with D30 level 2 armour at the elbows and shoulders, with the Nirvik additionally receiving level 2 armour on the chest as well. The Khardung La is priced at Rs 12,950 and the Nirvik at Rs 14,950.

Speaking about the newly launched Riding jacket range, Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield’s apparel & gear business is focused on enhancing the overall motorcycling experience for the riders with a clear focus on rider safety. The newly launched collection of riding jackets seamlessly integrates performance and endurance into products which are comfortable yet stylish for motorcyclists. This new range of CE certified riding jackets complies with global safety norms is affordable, easily accessible and is designed to meet the diverse needs of riders. It is poised to enhance confidence amongst the riders thereby encouraging them to take their spirit of exploration to a whole new level.”

All the jackets have been thoroughly tested being put through all the rigours they might face when in use. The new line can be purchased at Royal Enfield’s official online store (store.royalenfield.com) or at Royal Enfield dealerships. In addition, these jackets will also be made available on Amazon and select Central and Shopper Stop outlets.