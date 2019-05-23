Bike India

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 – Welcome

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 made a clean sweep of all the “Bike of the Year” awards, including the Bike India Two-wheeler of the Year Award and the Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) Award.

After a quick chat with the Royal Enfield management, Bike India received a long-term Interceptor. The bike was delivered to my house on a Saturday morning and it has stayed with me ever since, even though everybody at the office was asking who would get it as their long-term bike. It was a little disappointing for everybody as I pulled rank and said that the Interceptor would be my long-term bike. Normally, I don’t keep a long-term bike with me, but the Interceptor is different. In fact, in the last month or so I have not driven my long-term car at all. I use the Interceptor for my daily commuting. When I got the bike, it had already clocked 875 kilometres. More about this bike as it clocks even more km.

Story: Aspi Bhathena

