Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Tops UK Sales Sheet In 2020

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has topped the sales charts in the United Kingdom so far this year. The much-liked bike has been seeing success the world over, but, this surely will give the Indian manufacturer a boost towards similar future products.

The reasons for buying a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 understandably varies, however value for money as well as eligibility to A2 licence holders make strong points. This is indeed quite a change from last year, where the BMW R 1250 GS, which costs a hell of a lot more, stood atop this hill. The Interceptor 650 until June 2020 stood at 196 units sold, which barely scratches its sales figures in India, but still a large amount in Briton.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 along with its sibling the Continental GT 650 run on a 648-cc SOHC twin-cylinder engine that produces power figures at the crank of 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque. Transmission is done by a six-speed gearbox that works to a tee. Pricing for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in India starts at Rs 2.65 lakhs ex-showroom.

We have two stories in our upcoming issue, one where we test the Powertronic ECU system and the other our ery own Bike India Project Bike build, where we have customized our own Interceptor 650. You do not want to miss these two stories that will be out in the August issue of Bike India magazine.

