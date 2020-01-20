Royal Enfield Himalayan BS-VI Launched

Royal Enfield have introduced the new Himalayan BS-VI in India starting from Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan retains its original versatility and vigour. The LS410 engine 411-cc air-and-oil cooled single is fuel-injected and receives the necessary tweaks to aid compliance. Furthermore, the ride experience is made more engaging by adding switchable ABS. Switching off the ABS on the new Himalayan BS-VI allows the rider to lock the rear wheel under braking and, thus, allows drifts when off-road. It also makes adventure trail riding more thrilling for riding enthusiasts.

The new Himalayan BS-VI now also gets improved safety features such as hazard lights, optimised braking system, and an improved side-stand which will make parking in any kind of terrain easy.

The Himalayan BS-VI will be available in three new colours, including two dual-tone schemes: Lake Blue and Rock Red, adding to the existing portfolio of Snow White, Granite Black, Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey.

The Himalayan BS-VI comes with a three-year warranty and will be available across all Royal Enfield showrooms in the country starting at Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Snow White and Granite colours. The Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey are available for Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and the newly introduced dual-tone colours, Rock Red and Lake Blue, will be available at Rs 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Inspired by the newly launched motorcycle, Royal Enfield are set to launch a new line of apparel to match the colourways of the Himalayan.

Commenting on the launch, Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield India, said “The Himalayan is a distinctive adventure tourer which has performed admirably well, both in India and international markets. Since 2016, the Himalayan has served as a versatile, accessible and un-intimidating ally to many adventures across the world. The launch of the new BS-VI Himalayan with its unique features and design functions gives us confidence that it will resonate with riders, setting new standards for adventure motorcycling in the country.”