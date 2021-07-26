Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycles in the Pipeline

Royal Enfield electric motorcycles may not be far away because Eicher Motors are working on a range of electric motorcycles to cater to the growing demand. However, the company will not stop the production of motorcycles based on existing internal combustion engine platforms.

The new range of Eicher-owned Royal Enfield electric motorcycles will be sold in both Indian and international markets. As of now, Royal Enfield sell motorcycles in the range of 350-650 cc and are also working on a number of new models. The immediate focus would be to build on the 650-cc platform on which the Interceptor and Continental GT are based. The new 350-cc block powering the Meteor has also been well received by the Indian crowd.

It would be quite interesting to see the products from Royal Enfield electric motorcycles as the company aligns its strategies with the global call for action against climate change. Royal Enfield electric motorcycles might be their first step to transition toward a low carbon economy. Commenting on the action plan, Royal Enfield’s Managing Director, Siddhartha Lal said, “The EV segment is gaining momentum with positive policy action. With an eye on the future, we are strategically working on developing our future EV products,”

Royal Enfield can use their strong presence in the Indian market aided by the additional support of their capabilities in product development and manufacturing to understand customer interests and trends. “We are leveraging all that with our keen understanding of consumers to develop a complete range of premium electric vehicles and services for global markets,” Lal added.

Lal further mentioned in the Annual Report of Eicher Motors that the company aims to develop a comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) vision, and electrification is a part of it. The company has made improvements in its energy consumption and waste management systems. Two of its manufacturing units have been certified water positive while the company is working steadily to increase its renewable energy component as well.

